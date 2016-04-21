MOSCOW, April 21 () - Kazakhstan's oil Kashagan project will likely be launched in June 2017, Wang Zhongcai, the first vice president of China National Petroleum Corp, told reporters on Thursday at an energy conference in Moscow.

Late last year, the Kazakhstan economy ministry said it planned to start commercial oil production at the Caspian offshore oil field in December 2016.

After huge delays and cost overrruns, Kashagan finally launched output in September 2013 but halted production a few weeks later after gas leaks were detected in its pipelines. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)