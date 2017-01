MOSCOW Aug 16 Kazakh Kazmunaigas has selected Vitol as an international trader to arrange a prepayment for KMG share in Kashagan field's oil worth $1 billion, KMG said in a statement on its web-site.

KMG closed a tender to select a trader to arrange prepayment for its crude oil on Aug 3.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Alla Afanasyeva, writing by by Olga Yagova; editing by Katya Golubkova)