ALMATY, March 26 Kazakh official Nurlan
Kapparov, who led the world's largest uranium producer and was
among Kazakhstan's richest people, died on a visit to China on
Thursday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.
"The cause of his death was cardiac arrest," it said.
Kapparov, 44, headed the Kazakh state urianium company
Kazatomprom in August last year. Kazakhstan holds the world's
second-largest uranium reserves and is the largest producer of
the metal.
In the 1990s Kapparov headed the state oil transporting
monopoly KazTransOil and state oil and gas firm Kazakhoil.
The Forbes magazine estimated his fortune at $150 million,
which put him among the 50 richest people of Kazakhstan. His
business interests varied from oil and gas service and
pharmaceuticals to hotels, telecommunications and banking.
