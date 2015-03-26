ALMATY, March 26 Kazakh official Nurlan Kapparov, who led the world's largest uranium producer and was among Kazakhstan's richest people, died on a visit to China on Thursday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

"The cause of his death was cardiac arrest," it said.

Kapparov, 44, headed the Kazakh state urianium company Kazatomprom in August last year. Kazakhstan holds the world's second-largest uranium reserves and is the largest producer of the metal.

In the 1990s Kapparov headed the state oil transporting monopoly KazTransOil and state oil and gas firm Kazakhoil.

The Forbes magazine estimated his fortune at $150 million, which put him among the 50 richest people of Kazakhstan. His business interests varied from oil and gas service and pharmaceuticals to hotels, telecommunications and banking. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)