MOSCOW, April 27 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, Kazakhstan's third-largest oil producer, said on Monday its first-quarter oil output was 3.037 million tonnes of crude oil (249,000 barrels per day).

"(This) is slightly less than in the same period of 2014, yet 55 thousand tonnes more than planned for the first quarter of 2015," the company said in a statement.

