ALMATY Feb 27 Kazakhstan's gas pipeline monopoly KazTransGas signed an agreement to obtain a $700 million loan from China to expand a pipeline to boost exports of the gas to its giant neighbour.

The 15-year loan was arranged by China Development Bank, KazTransGas said, adding that the signing ceremony had taken place in Beijing. It gave no financial details of the loan.

It said the loan would be used to complete a second, 311-km (194 mile) stretch of a gas pipeline from southern Kazakhstan and would transport extra volumes of natural gas to China via the already existing Kazakhstan-China pipeline.

KazTransGas is a state-owned subsidiary of Kazakh national oil and gas company KazMunaiGas. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jane Baird)