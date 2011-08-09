* Labour union lawyer jailed after oil company's complaint
* Long oil workers' strike sets precedent in Kazakhstan
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Aug 9 A court in Kazakhstan has jailed a
lawyer who advised striking oil workers on their rights, leading
human rights bodies to accuse the authorities of stifling
dissent and quashing labour union activity.
The city court of Aktau in western Kazakhstan sentenced
labour union lawyer Natalya Sokolova to six years in jail on
Monday after finding her guilty of "inciting social discord" and
"organising illegal gatherings".
"Trying to stop someone like Sokolova from talking to
workers about issues like wage disparities amounts to arbitrary
and illegitimate interference with the right of the freedom of
expression," Rachel Denber, deputy director of the Europe and
Central Asia division at New York-based Human Rights Watch
(HRW), told Reuters from Moscow.
The criminal investigation was based on a complaint issued
by oil company Karazhanbasmunai (KBM) which has been hit by a
workers' strike lasting since May.
The ongoing strike, which has also engulfed a bigger oil
company, Uzenmunaigas, operating in the same region, is
unprecedented for modern Kazakhstan which holds about 3 percent
of the world's recoverable oil reserves and whose strongman
veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev tolerates little dissent.
KBM is jointly owned by CITIC, China's biggest state
investment company, and Kazakhstan's London-listed oil and gas
firm KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (EP) (KMGq.L) ,
Kazakhstan's No. 2 oil producer.
The striking workers are demanding that KBM stop interfering
in the work of their labour union and increase their wages.
KBM management could not be reached for comment.
Sokolova told the trial that she did not organise the strike
or any illegal meetings, but acted in her official capacity as
legal adviser to the union, appearing at the invitation of
workers who wished to consult her about wages.
"Kazakhstan shouldn't be abusing the criminal justice system
to put down legitimate union activity, or shouldn't misuse the
criminal justice system to limit the way people can address
workers' issues," said HRW's Denber.
A member of the Central Asian nation's non-governmental
human rights watchdog, the Kazakhstan International Bureau for
Human Rights and Rule of Law, was present at Sokolova's trial in
Aktau which was held behind closed doors.
"Kazakhstan has turned into a macabre raw material
autocracy... where the authorities will stop at nothing to
disrupt any attempt to build civil society," the bureau said on
its site www.bureau.kz.
(Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)