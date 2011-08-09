* Labour union lawyer jailed after oil company's complaint

* Long oil workers' strike sets precedent in Kazakhstan

By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY, Aug 9 A court in Kazakhstan has jailed a lawyer who advised striking oil workers on their rights, leading human rights bodies to accuse the authorities of stifling dissent and quashing labour union activity.

The city court of Aktau in western Kazakhstan sentenced labour union lawyer Natalya Sokolova to six years in jail on Monday after finding her guilty of "inciting social discord" and "organising illegal gatherings".

"Trying to stop someone like Sokolova from talking to workers about issues like wage disparities amounts to arbitrary and illegitimate interference with the right of the freedom of expression," Rachel Denber, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division at New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW), told Reuters from Moscow.

The criminal investigation was based on a complaint issued by oil company Karazhanbasmunai (KBM) which has been hit by a workers' strike lasting since May.

The ongoing strike, which has also engulfed a bigger oil company, Uzenmunaigas, operating in the same region, is unprecedented for modern Kazakhstan which holds about 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves and whose strongman veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev tolerates little dissent.

KBM is jointly owned by CITIC, China's biggest state investment company, and Kazakhstan's London-listed oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (EP) (KMGq.L) , Kazakhstan's No. 2 oil producer.

The striking workers are demanding that KBM stop interfering in the work of their labour union and increase their wages.

KBM management could not be reached for comment.

Sokolova told the trial that she did not organise the strike or any illegal meetings, but acted in her official capacity as legal adviser to the union, appearing at the invitation of workers who wished to consult her about wages.

"Kazakhstan shouldn't be abusing the criminal justice system to put down legitimate union activity, or shouldn't misuse the criminal justice system to limit the way people can address workers' issues," said HRW's Denber.

A member of the Central Asian nation's non-governmental human rights watchdog, the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law, was present at Sokolova's trial in Aktau which was held behind closed doors.

"Kazakhstan has turned into a macabre raw material autocracy... where the authorities will stop at nothing to disrupt any attempt to build civil society," the bureau said on its site www.bureau.kz.

(Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)