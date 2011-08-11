* Kazakhstan depends on booming energy sector
* Rights groups say Sokolova jailed on spurious charges
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Aug 11 The U.S.-based human rights body
Freedom House has demanded the immediate release from prison of
a Kazakh labour lawyer, saying trumped-up accusations were used
to punish her for supporting striking oil workers.
A court in western Kazakhstan sentenced Natalya Sokolova on
Monday to six years in jail for "inciting social unrest" and
"organising illegal gatherings" at a Sino-Kazakh oil venture hit
by a strike that began in May.
The strike at Karazhanbasmunai (KBM), which has also
engulfed Uzenmunaigas , a bigger firm operating in the
same region, was ignited by workers' complaints over what they
see as an unjust system of payment and official attempts to
suppress their trade union.
KBM is jointly owned by CITIC, China's biggest state
investment company, and Kazakhstan's London-listed oil and gas
firm KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (EP) (KMGq.L) ,
Kazakhstan's No. 2 oil producer.
The striking workers are demanding that KBM stop interfering
in the work of their labour union and increase their wages.
"We are concerned that Kazakhstan is using the judiciary as
a means to silence oppositional voices such as Natalya
Sokolova," said Susan Corke, senior programme manager for
Eurasia at U.S.-based Freedom House.
The charges brought against Sokolova were "spurious", the
organisation said in a statement posted on its website
www.freedomhouse.org, calling for her "immediate and
unconditional release".
"For Kazakhstan to be taken seriously as a member of the
democratic community, it must ensure equality before the law for
all its citizens and ensure Sokolova the due process to which
she is entitled."
U.S. firms have invested billions of dollars in Kazakhstan,
Central Asia's largest and most successful economy which holds
about 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves.
The nation of 16.5 million has attracted some $120 billion
in foreign investment, mainly to its booming energy sector.
The oil workers' two-month-old strike is a slap in the face
for the authorities in a nation ruled by strongman Nursultan
Nazarbayev for more than two decades and where displays of
dissent are very rare.
Last month British singer Sting added to official
embarrassment when he cancelled a much advertised concert in the
Kazakh capital Astana, scheduled to open celebrations of the
futuristic city's anniversary and Nazarbayev's birthday.
KazMunaiGas has said the strike may cut its crude output
this year by around 6 percent, and industry sources said the
stoppage will also reduce shipments of Kazakh oil across Russia.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Tim Pearce)