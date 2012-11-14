ALMATY Nov 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper and
gold output rose in the first 10 months of 2012, while
production of alumina, zinc and steel fell in comparison with
the same period last year, data from the State Statistics Agency
showed on Wednesday.
Production of refined copper rose 8.5 percent year-on-year
to 301,454 tonnes in the January-October period, while refined
gold output rose by 25.4 percent. The central bank is currently
purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
Production of refined zinc slipped 0.3 percent to 265,712
tonnes and of alumina and unwrought aluminium fell by 7.7
percent to 1.47 million tonnes.
London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal
owns the country's only major steel plant.
The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the
door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of
its sales last year.
Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by 19.4 percent year-on-year to 3.31 million
tonnes.
The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
2012
Oct Sept Jan-Oct
REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,355 34,863 301,454
mth/mth pct change -10.1 +0.1 -
yr/yr pct change +7.6 +21.2 +8.5
REFINED ZINC (T) 27,357 25,862 265,712
mth/mth pct change +5.8 -2.9 -
yr/yr pct change -0.1 -1.9 -0.3
ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 35,600 27,800 304,400
mth/mth pct change +28.1 -7.6 -
yr/yr pct change +13.7 -7.9 -3.5
ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
ALUMINIUM (T) 147,101 155,623 1,470,311
mth/mth pct change -5.5 -7.0 -
yr/yr pct change -11.1 -2.5 -7.7
BAUXITE (T) 464,600 473,800 4,461,600
mth/mth pct change -1.9 -0.8 -
yr/yr pct change +0.2 +3.3 -1.7
FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 150,885 143,736 1,430,305
mth/mth pct change +5.0 -1.6 -
yr/yr pct change +9.5 +5.1 +2.0
CRUDE STEEL (T) 272,278 383,094 3,309,920
mth/mth pct change -28.9 +17.9 -
yr/yr pct change -30.3 +1.7 -19.4
LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 4,300 2,500 29,900
mth/mth pct change +72.0 -13.8 -
yr/yr pct change +26.5 -10.7 -8.8
REFINED LEAD (T) 6,526 6,713 74,109
mth/mth pct change -2.8 +6.9 -
yr/yr pct change -30.7 -28.2 -23.9
REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,860 2,023 17,392
mth/mth pct change -8.1 +12.2 -
yr/yr pct change +39.4 +58.4 +25.4
REFINED SILVER (kg) 84,455 80,455 791,070
mth/mth pct change +5.0 -18.3 -
yr/yr pct change +52.7 +27.9 +48.3