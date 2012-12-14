ALMATY, Dec 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper and
gold output rose in January-November 2012, while production of
alumina, zinc and steel fell compared with the same period last
year, data from the State Statistics Agency showed.
Production of refined copper rose by 7.9 percent
year-on-year to 332,620 tonnes in the January-November period,
while refined gold output rose by 27.6 percent. The central bank
is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
Production of refined zinc slipped 0.2 percent to 292,314
tonnes and of alumina and unwrought aluminium fell by 8.7
percent to 1.6 million tonnes.
London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal
owns the country's only major steel plant.
The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the
door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of
its sales last year.
Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by 21.0 percent year-on-year to 3.55 million
tonnes.
The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
2012
Nov Oct Jan-Nov
REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,166 31,355 333,620
mth/mth pct change -0.6 -10.1 -
yr/yr pct change +2.2 +7.6 +7.9
REFINED ZINC (T) 26,602 27,357 292,314
mth/mth pct change -2.8 +5.8 -
yr/yr pct change +1.2 -0.1 -0.2
ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 34,500 35,600 338,900
mth/mth pct change -3.1 +28.1 -
yr/yr pct change +24.5 +13.7 -10.2
ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
ALUMINIUM (T) 131,250 147,101 1,601,561
mth/mth pct change -10.8 -5.5 -
yr/yr pct change -18.0 -11.1 -8.7
BAUXITE (T) 390,400 464,600 4,852,000
mth/mth pct change -16.0 -1.9 -
yr/yr pct change -17.0 +0.2 -3.1
FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 146,638 150,885 1,576,943
mth/mth pct change -2.8 +5.0 -
yr/yr pct change +13.0 +9.5 +2.9
CRUDE STEEL (T) 242,695 272,278 3,552,615
mth/mth pct change -10.9 -28.9 -
yr/yr pct change -37.8 -30.3 -21.0
LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 4,900 4,300 34,800
mth/mth pct change +14.0 +72.0 -
yr/yr pct change +69.0 +26.5 -2.5
REFINED LEAD (T) 6,722 6,526 80,831
mth/mth pct change +3.0 -2.8 -
yr/yr pct change -2.9 -30.7 -22.5
REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,958 1,860 19,350
mth/mth pct change +5.3 -8.1 -
yr/yr pct change +51.5 +39.4 +27.6
REFINED SILVER (kg) 86,352 84,455 877,422
mth/mth pct change +2.2 +5.0 -
yr/yr pct change +57.9 +52.7 +49.2
