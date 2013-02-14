ALMATY, Feb 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper output fell in January year-on-year, while refined gold and refined silver output rose sharply in the same period, data from the State Statistics Agency showed on Thursday. Production of refined copper fell by 3.0 percent to 29,051 tonnes in January, while refined gold output rose by 81.9 percent to 1.899 tonnes. The central bank is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan. Production of refined silver grew by 55.9 percent in January year-on-year to 76.5 tonnes. London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant. The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand in 2012 when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales last year. Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of crude steel fell by 37.9 percent year-on-year in January to 205,158 tonnes. The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Jan Dec Jan-Dec 2012 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 29,051 34,557 367,177 mth/mth pct change -15.9 +10.9 - yr/yr pct change -3.0 +14.6 +8.5 REFINED ZINC (T) 25,320 27,533 319,847 mth/mth pct change -8.0 +3.5 - yr/yr pct change -5.4 +1.8 0.0 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 25,200 31,600 370,500 mth/mth pct change -20.3 -8.4 - yr/yr pct change -14.6 -4.5 -1.5 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM (T) 162,601 158,851 1,760,412 mth/mth pct change +2.4 +21.0 - yr/yr pct change +30.8 -4.0 -8.3 BAUXITE (T) 434,200 318,300 5,170,300 mth/mth pct change +36.4 -18.5 - yr/yr pct change -9.9 -34.7 -5.9 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 136,207 147,263 1,724,206 mth/mth pct change -7.5 +0.4 - yr/yr pct change -2.8 +8.0 +3.3 CRUDE STEEL (T) 205,158 217,604 3,770,219 mth/mth pct change -5.7 -10.3 - yr/yr pct change -37.9 -31.0 -21.6 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,600 3,700 38,500 mth/mth pct change -29.7 -24.5 - yr/yr pct change -17.7 +15.6 -0.8 REFINED LEAD (T) 7,291 7,023 87,854 mth/mth pct change +3.8 +4.5 - yr/yr pct change -4.2 -3.0 -21.2 REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,899 1,804 21,154 mth/mth pct change +5.3 -7.9 - yr/yr pct change +81.9 +19.5 +26.9 REFINED SILVER (kg) 76,541 81,057 958,479 mth/mth pct change -5.6 -6.1 - yr/yr pct change +55.9 +38.0 +48.2 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mike Nesbit)