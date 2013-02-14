ALMATY, Feb 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper
output fell in January year-on-year, while refined gold and
refined silver output rose sharply in the same period, data from
the State Statistics Agency showed on Thursday.
Production of refined copper fell by 3.0 percent to 29,051
tonnes in January, while refined gold output rose by 81.9
percent to 1.899 tonnes. The central bank is purchasing all of
the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
Production of refined silver grew by 55.9 percent in January
year-on-year to 76.5 tonnes.
London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal
owns the country's only major steel plant.
The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand in
2012 when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on
a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales
last year.
Official data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by 37.9 percent year-on-year in January to
205,158 tonnes.
The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
Jan Dec Jan-Dec 2012
REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 29,051 34,557 367,177
mth/mth pct change -15.9 +10.9 -
yr/yr pct change -3.0 +14.6 +8.5
REFINED ZINC (T) 25,320 27,533 319,847
mth/mth pct change -8.0 +3.5 -
yr/yr pct change -5.4 +1.8 0.0
ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 25,200 31,600 370,500
mth/mth pct change -20.3 -8.4 -
yr/yr pct change -14.6 -4.5 -1.5
ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
ALUMINIUM (T) 162,601 158,851 1,760,412
mth/mth pct change +2.4 +21.0 -
yr/yr pct change +30.8 -4.0 -8.3
BAUXITE (T) 434,200 318,300 5,170,300
mth/mth pct change +36.4 -18.5 -
yr/yr pct change -9.9 -34.7 -5.9
FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 136,207 147,263 1,724,206
mth/mth pct change -7.5 +0.4 -
yr/yr pct change -2.8 +8.0 +3.3
CRUDE STEEL (T) 205,158 217,604 3,770,219
mth/mth pct change -5.7 -10.3 -
yr/yr pct change -37.9 -31.0 -21.6
LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,600 3,700 38,500
mth/mth pct change -29.7 -24.5 -
yr/yr pct change -17.7 +15.6 -0.8
REFINED LEAD (T) 7,291 7,023 87,854
mth/mth pct change +3.8 +4.5 -
yr/yr pct change -4.2 -3.0 -21.2
REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,899 1,804 21,154
mth/mth pct change +5.3 -7.9 -
yr/yr pct change +81.9 +19.5 +26.9
REFINED SILVER (kg) 76,541 81,057 958,479
mth/mth pct change -5.6 -6.1 -
yr/yr pct change +55.9 +38.0 +48.2
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)