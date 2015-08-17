ALMATY, Aug 17 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output grew sharply in January-July compared with the same period of last year, while crude steel output shrank, Statistics Committee data showed on Monday. Production of refined copper rose by 38.1 percent to 217,879 tonnes and gold by 23.3 percent to 17.5 tonnes. Crude steel output shrank by 2.1 percent to 2.2 million tonnes. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: July June Jan-July 2015 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 32,417 33,591 217,879 mth/mth pct change -3.5 +22.1 - yr/yr pct change +22.5 +39.6 +38.1 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,547 26,381 188,022 mth/mth pct change +4.4 -4.1 - yr/yr pct change +0.2 -1.0 -0.5 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 28,900 26,200 188,900 mth/mth pct change +10.3 -14.4 - yr/yr pct change -5.2 0.0 -7.3 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 141,475 136,776 966,279 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change +3.4 -3.2 - yr/yr pct change +5.3 +5.3 +2.8 BAUXITE (T) 396,700 382,400 2,723,300 mth/mth pct change +3.7 -3.2 - yr/yr pct change -3.7 +5.7 +2.6 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 144,289 142,415 1,032,056 mth/mth pct change +1.3 -5.9 - yr/yr pct change +1.0 +3.3 +5.3 CRUDE STEEL (T) 243,315 345,682 2,202,754 mth/mth pct change -29.6 -9.4 - yr/yr pct change -27.4 +7.2 -2.1 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3,900 2,900 22,200 mth/mth pct change +34.5 -6.5 - yr/yr pct change +5.4 +26.1 +3.3 REFINED LEAD (T) 11,119 8,531 63,906 mth/mth pct change +30.3 +5.1 - yr/yr pct change +1.5 +16.4 -13.1 REFINED GOLD (kg) 2,659 2,049 17,480 mth/mth pct change +29.8 -22.1 - yr/yr pct change +91.7 -24.8 +23.3 REFINED SILVER (kg) 113,075 101,723 732,582 mth/mth pct change +11.2 +17.5 - yr/yr pct change +168.1 +34.2 +50.0 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dale Hudson)