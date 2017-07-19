FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kazakhstan's H1 copper, steel output up, zinc down
TABLE-Kazakhstan's H1 copper, steel output up, zinc down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, July 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-June
refined copper output rose 5.4 percent year on year and crude
steel output jumped 9.7 percent, while refined zinc production
slipped 0.5 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on
Wednesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
    
                           June     May      Jan-June
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    36,995   36,051    211,223
 mth/mth pct change            2.6     -1.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change              8.6      3.0        5.4
 REFINED ZINC (T)           21,365   21,178    161,737
 mth/mth pct change            0.9    -44.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change           -20.2     -23.3       -0.5
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       27,700   15,600    149,800
 mth/mth pct change           77.6    -43.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change              4.9    -37.6        1.3
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     145,037  149,917    876,239
 ALUMINIUM (T)                               
 mth/mth pct change           -3.3      1.1        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -5.6      2.2        0.6
 BAUXITE (T)               427,100  420,000  2,433,600
 mth/mth pct change            1.7      5.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change              8.8      3.7        2.2
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)          153,524  173,572    983,550
 mth/mth pct change          -11.6      3.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change             10.1     17.4       13.4
 CRUDE STEEL (T)           392,357  383,907  2,261,785
 mth/mth pct change            2.2       -3        ---
 yr/yr pct change              7.7      0.3        9.7
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)         11.2  10,7          53.4
 mth/mth pct change            4.7     18.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change            55.6     118.4       73.4
 REFINED LEAD (T)           12,123   12,713     73,660
 mth/mth pct change           -4.6      4.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change              8.1      5.7        7.8
 REFINED GOLD (kg)           3,955    3,370     21,122
 mth/mth pct change           17.4    -14.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change              3.7     -1.4       23.5
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        96,832   85,313    537,819
 mth/mth pct change           13.5     -6.8        ---
 yr/yr pct change            -14.6    -23.4      -13.8
 
 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)

