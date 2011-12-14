PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
ALMATY, Dec 14 Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose by 3.0 percent year-on-year in January-November 2011, while refined zinc production grew by 0.3 percent, data released on Wednesday by the State Statistics Agency showed.
Refined copper production in January-November 2011 was 308,245 tonnes. Refined zinc output totalled 292,710 tonnes.
Production of alumina and unwrought aluminium rose by 2.7 percent in the first 11 months of the year and bauxite production was up 2.5 percent.
Refined lead production increased by 11.0 percent and crude steel output by 12.5 percent in the same comparison.
London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant.
The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:
2011
Nov Oct Jan-Nov
REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 30,422 29,085 308,245
mth/mth pct change +4.6 +1.2 -
yr/yr pct change +25.6 +27.7 +3.0
ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 25,800 29,000 320,400
mth/mth pct change -11.0 +2.5 -
yr/yr pct change -33.5 -14.2 -11.6
REFINED ZINC (T) 26,272 27,367 292,710
mth/mth pct change -4.0 +3.8 -
yr/yr pct change +1.0 +2.3 +0.3
ALUMINA AND
UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM (T) 160,065 165,453 1,707,338
mth/mth pct change -3.3 +3.6 -
yr/yr pct change +3.5 +3.3 +2.7
BAUXITE (T) 470,400 463,700 5,007,800
mth/mth pct change +1.4 +1.1 -
yr/yr pct change +7.5 +3.9 +2.5
FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 129,749 137,797 1,553,672
mth/mth pct change -5.2 +0.7 -
yr/yr pct change -6.5 -4.2 -1.4
CRUDE STEEL (T) 389,823 390,543 4,492,531
mth/mth pct change -0.2 +3.7 -
yr/yr pct change -6.2 -3.3 +12.5
LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,600 3,000 31,600
mth/mth pct change -13.3 +20.0 -
yr/yr pct change -27.8 -3.2 -3.7
REFINED LEAD (T) 6,904 9,395 104,030
mth/mth pct change -26.5 +0.7 -
yr/yr pct change -27.0 +3.2 +11.0
REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,284 1,326 15,073
mth/mth pct change +3.2 +4.3 -
yr/yr pct change +0.9 -13.4 +24.9
REFINED SILVER (kg) 54,142 54,666 582,597
mth/mth pct change -1.0 -12.0 -
yr/yr pct change +40.8 -7.8 +17.1 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
