ALMATY, Aug 13 Kazakhstan's refined copper, zinc and gold output increased in the first seven months of this year, while production of alumina and steel fell in comparison with the same period last year, data released by the State Statistics Agency on Monday showed. Production of refined copper rose 2.7 percent year-on-year to 200,424 tonnes in the January-July period, while refined zinc output edged up 0.3 percent to 185,845 tonnes. Production of alumina and unwrought aluminium in January-July 2012 fell by 9.3 percent to 1.00 million tonnes. London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant. The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales last year. Customs data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of crude steel fell by more than 20 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2012, totalling 2.33 million tonnes. Production of refined gold and silver rose sharply in the first seven months of the year, by 19.7 percent and 47.1 percent respectively. The central bank is currently purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan. The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: 2012 July June Jan-July REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 31,055 32,358 200,424 mth/mth pct change -4.0 +9.8 - yr/yr pct change +7.8 +14.3 +2.7 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,172 26,278 185,845 mth/mth pct change +3.4 -3.4 - yr/yr pct change +0.8 -0.6 +0.3 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 29,800 29,900 210,900 mth/mth pct change -0.3 -8.6 - yr/yr pct change -8.6 +12.4 -6.0 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM (T) 169,250 157,650 1,000,208 mth/mth pct change +7.4 +5.6 - yr/yr pct change +2.2 +1.6 -9.3 BAUXITE (T) 477,500 474,300 3,045,500 mth/mth pct change +0.7 +1.9 - yr/yr pct change +3.1 +4.7 -3.4 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 144,841 140,444 989,632 mth/mth pct change +3.1 -3.3 - yr/yr pct change +2.7 +3.5 +0.6 CRUDE STEEL (T) 342,540 341,782 2,329,555 mth/mth pct change +0.2 +18.8 - yr/yr pct change -20.7 -19.9 -20.6 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2,500 2,700 20,200 mth/mth pct change -7.4 -3.6 - yr/yr pct change -7.4 +42.1 -11.4 REFINED LEAD (T) 8,122 8,035 54,590 mth/mth pct change +1.1 -2.1 - yr/yr pct change -18.2 -18.3 -20.4 REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,647 1,644 11,706 mth/mth pct change +0.2 +0.1 - yr/yr pct change +32.4 +0.3 +19.7 REFINED SILVER (kg) 65,450 80,458 527,720 mth/mth pct change -18.7 +6.3 - yr/yr pct change +44.2 +39.5 +47.1