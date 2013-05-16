ALMATY May 16 Kazakhstan's refined copper and
gold output rose in January-April year-on-year, while crude
steel output plunged in the same period, data from the State
Statistics Agency showed on Thursday.
Production of refined copper rose 12.1 percent to 120,576
tonnes in the first four months of this year, while refined gold
output advanced 12.3 percent to 7.6 tonnes. The central bank is
purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
Production of crude steel plunged by 22.0 percent to 1.06
million tonnes.
London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal
owns the country's only major steel plant.
The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
in 2012 when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door
on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its
sales last year.
The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
April March Jan-April 2013
REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 26,480 36,561 120,576
mth/mth pct change -27.6 +28.4 -
yr/yr pct change +7.6 +37.1 +12.1
REFINED ZINC (T) 26,474 26,895 103,380
mth/mth pct change -1.6 +8.9 -
yr/yr pct change +2.2 -0.5 -1.7
ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 29,600 29,800 111,900
mth/mth pct change -0.7 +9.2 -
yr/yr pct change -7.8 +1.4 -5.6
ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
ALUMINIUM (T) 156,702 163,901 630,751
mth/mth pct change -4.4 +11.1 -
yr/yr pct change +19.0 +27.8 +20.4
BAUXITE (T) 444,000 441,200 1,714,500
mth/mth pct change +0.6 +11.7 -
yr/yr pct change +20.0 +16.1 +5.3
FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 136,544 141,318 536,024
mth/mth pct change -3.4 +15.9 -
yr/yr pct change -0.3 -2.8 -4.1
CRUDE STEEL (T) 296,813 330,067 1,061,792
mth/mth pct change -10.1 +43.7 -
yr/yr pct change -21.4 -11.7 -22.0
LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3,500 2,800 12,100
mth/mth pct change +25.0 -12.5 -
yr/yr pct change +12.9 -3.4 -0.8
REFINED LEAD (T) 7,013 7,292 28,829
mth/mth pct change -3.8 +0.8 -
yr/yr pct change -11.9 -4.2 -4.6
REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,947 1,953 7,607
mth/mth pct change -0.3 +8.0 -
yr/yr pct change +2.4 +9.2 +12.3
REFINED SILVER (kg) 86,700 74,749 323,837
mth/mth pct change +16.0 -12.9 -
yr/yr pct change -0.5 -15.0 +5.8
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Alison Birrane)