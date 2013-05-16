ALMATY May 16 Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output rose in January-April year-on-year, while crude steel output plunged in the same period, data from the State Statistics Agency showed on Thursday.

Production of refined copper rose 12.1 percent to 120,576 tonnes in the first four months of this year, while refined gold output advanced 12.3 percent to 7.6 tonnes. The central bank is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.

Production of crude steel plunged by 22.0 percent to 1.06 million tonnes.

London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant.

The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand in 2012 when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of its sales last year.

The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:

April March Jan-April 2013 REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 26,480 36,561 120,576 mth/mth pct change -27.6 +28.4 - yr/yr pct change +7.6 +37.1 +12.1

REFINED ZINC (T) 26,474 26,895 103,380 mth/mth pct change -1.6 +8.9 - yr/yr pct change +2.2 -0.5 -1.7

ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 29,600 29,800 111,900 mth/mth pct change -0.7 +9.2 - yr/yr pct change -7.8 +1.4 -5.6

ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM (T) 156,702 163,901 630,751 mth/mth pct change -4.4 +11.1 - yr/yr pct change +19.0 +27.8 +20.4

BAUXITE (T) 444,000 441,200 1,714,500 mth/mth pct change +0.6 +11.7 - yr/yr pct change +20.0 +16.1 +5.3

FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 136,544 141,318 536,024 mth/mth pct change -3.4 +15.9 - yr/yr pct change -0.3 -2.8 -4.1

CRUDE STEEL (T) 296,813 330,067 1,061,792 mth/mth pct change -10.1 +43.7 - yr/yr pct change -21.4 -11.7 -22.0

LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 3,500 2,800 12,100 mth/mth pct change +25.0 -12.5 - yr/yr pct change +12.9 -3.4 -0.8

REFINED LEAD (T) 7,013 7,292 28,829 mth/mth pct change -3.8 +0.8 - yr/yr pct change -11.9 -4.2 -4.6

REFINED GOLD (kg) 1,947 1,953 7,607 mth/mth pct change -0.3 +8.0 - yr/yr pct change +2.4 +9.2 +12.3

REFINED SILVER (kg) 86,700 74,749 323,837 mth/mth pct change +16.0 -12.9 -

yr/yr pct change -0.5 -15.0 +5.8 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Birrane)