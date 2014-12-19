* CEO was former director at company taken over by Polyus

LONDON, Dec 19 GoldBridges, a small Kazakh gold miner led by a member of the well-connected Assaubayev family, on Friday joined the main board of the London Stock Exchange and is hoping to improve the image of Kazakh businesses in the mining sector.

The company, which already produces about 30,000 ounces of gold a year at its Sekisovskoye gold mine in east Kazakhstan and is exploring the Karasuyskoye field nearby, had traded until Friday on the London AIM exchange for smaller companies.

It hopes the listing will help it raise capital and debt to grow its output to 100,000 ounces by 2018.

This is the first Kazakh company to join the main board of the London bourse since the delisting in 2013 of ENRC, a mining firm led by a trio of Kazakh billionaires and partly owned by the government, which was hit by boardroom battles and corruption investigations.

While the corruption allegations against ENRC have tarnished the image of Kazakhstan in the international mining community, the head of GoldBridges hopes his company will help restore confidence.

"In every investor meeting we feel this responsibility to change market perception about Kazakhstan," Chief executive Aidar Kanatovich Assaubayev said in a phone interview.

Assaubayev was previously a director at KazakhGold, a small London-listed gold producer founded by his family, which became the target of a reverse takeover from large Russian producer Polyus Gold in 2011.

"The government is not a shareholder in our company but it's being very supportive to attract foreign investment," he said, praising recent appointments of new, younger executives in the Kazakh government.

GoldBridges' mine has been included in a state program created to boost projects of strategic importance for Kazakhstan. Under this program, the government will help build infrastructure and will also offer the company tax exemptions and reimbursements of part of capital expenditure, Assaubayev said. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Michael Urquhart)