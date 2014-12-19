* CEO was former director at company taken over by Polyus
LONDON, Dec 19 GoldBridges, a small
Kazakh gold miner led by a member of the well-connected
Assaubayev family, on Friday joined the main board of the London
Stock Exchange and is hoping to improve the image of Kazakh
businesses in the mining sector.
The company, which already produces about 30,000 ounces of
gold a year at its Sekisovskoye gold mine in east Kazakhstan and
is exploring the Karasuyskoye field nearby, had traded until
Friday on the London AIM exchange for smaller companies.
It hopes the listing will help it raise capital and debt to
grow its output to 100,000 ounces by 2018.
This is the first Kazakh company to join the main board of
the London bourse since the delisting in 2013 of ENRC, a mining
firm led by a trio of Kazakh billionaires and partly owned by
the government, which was hit by boardroom battles and
corruption investigations.
While the corruption allegations against ENRC have tarnished
the image of Kazakhstan in the international mining community,
the head of GoldBridges hopes his company will help restore
confidence.
"In every investor meeting we feel this responsibility to
change market perception about Kazakhstan," Chief executive
Aidar Kanatovich Assaubayev said in a phone interview.
Assaubayev was previously a director at KazakhGold, a small
London-listed gold producer founded by his family, which became
the target of a reverse takeover from large Russian producer
Polyus Gold in 2011.
"The government is not a shareholder in our company but it's
being very supportive to attract foreign investment," he said,
praising recent appointments of new, younger executives in the
Kazakh government.
GoldBridges' mine has been included in a state program
created to boost projects of strategic importance for
Kazakhstan. Under this program, the government will help build
infrastructure and will also offer the company tax exemptions
and reimbursements of part of capital expenditure, Assaubayev
said.
