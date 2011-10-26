* A miner's operations can be stopped for breaching ecology
laws
* New law to have impact on some of world's leading miners
ASTANA Oct 26 Kazakhstan's parliament on
Wednesday approved a strict ecology bill, in a move expected to
make some of the world's leading metals miners spend more on
treating their waste.
The bill, overwhelmingly backed by Kazakhstan's bicameral
legislature, was sent to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for
signing, Vladimir Nekhoroshev, a deputy of the lower Mazhilis
chamber, told Reuters.
In September, when the bill was still being debated in
parliament, Kazakh Ecology Minister Nurgali Ashim said the
proposed amendments to the country's ecological legislation was
a tougher approach.
"It had been proposed originally that we would only use
fines if they (industrial enterprises) do not implement their
(waste utilisation) programme," Ashim told Reuters at the time.
"Now we will use fines, and then (if a new violation
occurs), we will shut down a facility for good. This is a much
tougher approach."
In line with the new bill, mining companies are given a year
to work out their own waste utilisation programmes, which later
will have to be approved by the government.
"They will then have to abide by this programme for 10
years," Ashim said.
"If this programme is not respected, (the ecology
ministry's) committee may entirely revoke its permit for waste
emissions, which means a company's work will be halted."
Ashim told Reuters in an interview in March that the new law
would have an impact on all companies that have mine tailings,
in particular on Kazakhmys , Kazzinc and ENRC .
Kazakhmys is the world's 10th-largest copper miner, while
Eurasian Natural Resources Corp is the world's largest
ferrochrome producer and a major producer of iron ore, alumina
and aluminium. Both companies are listed in London.
Glencore-controlled Kazzinc , formed in 1997 by the
merger of three lead and zinc plants, is the largest zinc
producer in the former Soviet Union. It also mines precious
metals and copper.
