ALMATY Dec 15 Kazakh overnight money market rates soared to an all-time high on Tuesday as the local tenge currency continued to slide, pressured by weak oil prices.

The weighted average overnight repo rate stood at 482.15 percent at 1215 GMT, having peaked at 555.29 percent. Kazakhstan's central bank has limited its short-term lending to banks since November in an attempt to curb pressure on the tenge which hit a fresh record low on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)