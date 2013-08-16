NEW YORK Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service
revised Kazakhstan's sovereign credit outlook to positive from
stable on Friday, citing improved debt dynamics in the nation's
banking sector.
The credit rating was raised to Baa2, near the lower end of
investment grade status.
"The main factor underlying Moody's assignment of a positive
rating outlook is the reduced risk to the sovereign balance
sheet from contingent liabilities in the banking sector," the
firm said in a statement.
"The reduced risk to the sovereign arises from the decline
in the banking sector's recapitalization needs following the
debt restructurings of a number of Kazakh banks, the sector's
recapitalization and deleveraging since the start of the crisis
in 2007," Moody's said.
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings have Kazakhstan's
credit rating one notch higher, at BBB-plus with a stable
outlook.
Kazakhstan is Central Asia's largest economy. The
International Monetary Fund expects the energy-dominant economy
to grow 5.2 percent in 2013. However, the IMF said the country
must do more to resolve its large stock of non-performing loans.
Moody's also cited improvement in Kazakhstan's external
liquidity position, given the national oil fund more than
doubled in recent years to $64 billion in July from $30 billion
at the end of 2010.
Banking sector liabilities, the firm said, have declined to
$8.8 billion in May of this year from a peak of $45.5 billion in
October 2007.
The government stepped in to shore up the nation's banks in
the wake of the financial crisis, which laid bare the
overextension of credit and the rise in non-performing loan
portfolios.
Kazakhstan has one of the lowest public debt ratios in the
emerging markets. It plans to issue up to $1 billion in
sovereign debt, with the aim of creating a benchmark for
corporate borrowers. The deal is expected to come in September
of this year.