By Shadia Nasralla
| VIENNA, June 11
VIENNA, June 11 An international uranium fuel
bank will open in Kazakhstan in two years, partly funded by U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett, after the board of the U.N. nuclear
agency approved a hosting agreement on Thursday with the Central
Asian country.
The scheme is designed to secure the supply of uranium for
nuclear power plants should the commercial market be disrupted.
Advocates also see it as a way to dissuade countries from
building enrichment facilities that might be misused to purify
uranium to weapons-grade levels -- an issue that has bedevilled
relations between Iran and the West for more than a decade.
"If the dozens of countries interested in nuclear energy
also choose to pursue uranium enrichment, the risk of
proliferation of dangerous nuclear materials and weapons would
grow beyond the tipping point. This has been our experience with
Iran," said Sam Nunn, co-chairman of the U.S.-based Nuclear
Threat Initiative (NTI), a non-governmental organisation.
The new fuel bank, the first outside the control of an
individual country, "now gives countries an alternative to that
choice and direction", he said.
The fuel bank, basically a storehouse in a metallurgical
compound in northeast Kazakhstan, could house around 90 metric
tonnes of low-enriched uranium (LEU) - enough to make fuel to
run a 1,000-megawatt light-water reactor.
Out of 438 operational reactors worldwide, around 350 are
such light-water reactors, which can power a large city for
three years, according to the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy
Agency. Any IAEA-approved country could access LEU from the fuel
bank at market prices.
U.S. tycoon Buffett and the NTI donated $50 million to the
project, and an extra $100 million came from the European Union,
Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, United Arab Emirates and United
States. Kazakhstan was the only country to have volunteered to
host the facility, which was first signed off by the IAEA board
in 2010.
Uranium enriched to a fissile purity of around 5 percent is
considered LEU. Such LEU can be further enriched to around 90
percent, which is considered weapons-grade material.
IAEA member states have the right to develop their own
nuclear fuel cycle facilities.
Iran, which rejects Western suspicions that it wants to
build a nuclear weapon, has said in the past that one reason for
developing its own enrichment programme was to secure nuclear
fuel supply for power plants and avoid disruptions of commercial
LEU supplies.
Iran and six world powers are seeking to finalise a deal by
June 30 on curbing the scope of the Iranian nuclear programme in
return for an easing of international sanctions against Tehran.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)