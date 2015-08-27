(Corrects lead to say first 'internationally-controlled' bank,
not world's first)
ASTANA Aug 27 The International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on Thursday to
locate the first internationally-controlled bank of low-enriched
uranium (LEU) in the ex-Soviet nation to ensure fuel supplies
for nuclear power stations and encourage nuclear
non-proliferation.
The bank, containing the raw material for making fuel for
nuclear power plants, will be built in Ust-Kamenogorsk in
northeastern Kazakhstan. It will be governed by Kazakhstan's
laws but will be fully managed and operated by the IAEA.
The storage facility, set to become fully operational in
2017, is intended to provide IAEA member states with confidence
in a steady and predictable supply of fuel for nuclear power
stations even if other supply mechanisms are disrupted.
"It is also an important step in supporting nuclear
non-proliferation," Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said in a
statement issued before the signing.
The agreement on establishing the bank was signed by Yukiya
Amano, director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, and Kazakh
Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Michael Perry)