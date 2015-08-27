(Corrects lead to say first 'internationally-controlled' bank,
not world's first)
* IAEA's bank to help enforce nuclear non-proliferation
* U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett "jumpstarted" the project
* Kazakhstan suffered from Soviet-era nuclear tests
ASTANA, Aug 27 The International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on Thursday to
locate the first internationally-controlled bank of low-enriched
uranium in the ex-Soviet nation to ensure fuel supplies for
power stations and prevent nuclear proliferation.
The storage facility, set to become fully operational in
2017, is intended to provide IAEA member states with confidence
in a steady and predictable supply of fuel even if other routes
are disrupted.
Advocates also see it as a way to dissuade countries from
building enrichment facilities that might be misused to purify
uranium to weapons-grade levels - an issue that bedevilled
relations between Iran and the West for more than a decade.
The agreement on establishing the bank was signed by Yukiya
Amano, director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, and Kazakh
Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov. The bank will be governed by
Kazakhstan's laws but fully managed and operated by the IAEA.
"This IAEA fuel bank will enable and encourage peaceful uses
of nuclear energy, while reducing the risks of proliferation and
reducing the risks of catastrophic terrorism," former U.S.
Senator Sam Nunn said in a speech after the signing in the
Kazakh capital Astana.
Nunn is co-chairman and chief executive officer of Nuclear
Threat Initiative (NTI), a non-profit and non-partisan
organisation with a mission to assist the fulfillment of the
Non-Proliferation Treaty's goals.
NTI played a key role in establishing the fuel bank. One of
NTI's supporters, U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett,
contributed $50 million to "jumpstart" the project, Nunn said.
"I look forward to the time soon when the fuel bank will
become an operational reality," Buffett said in a message read
by Nunn.
"Please tell all the decision makers that I am a patient and
long-term investor and I know that international agreements take
a considerable amount of time. But please also tell them that I
am 84 years old."
The IAEA estimates the cost of the bank at $150 million,
which includes the procurement of low-enriched uranium (LEU) and
its work for the first 10 years.
Amano said that in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action on Iran's nuclear programme, signed in July, the Islamic
Republic might in the future offer part of its own LEU stocks
for the bank. Inventory for the bank will be bought through open
tenders, he said.
The bank will contain up to 90 metric tons of LEU,
sufficient to run a 1,000 MWe (megawatt electric) light-water
reactor, the IAEA said. Such a reactor can power a large city
for three years, it said.
SYMBOLIC MEANING
The bank will be located at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant in
the northeastern industrial city of Ust-Kamenogorsk. The plant
has handled and stored nuclear material, including LEU, safely
and securely for more than 60 years, the IAEA said.
The storage facility will be located not far from
Semipalatinsk where the Soviet Union tested nuclear weapons,
harming the health of locals and the environment.
By the time of its 1989 closure following growing popular
protests, Semipalatinsk had held 30 surface, 88 atmospheric and
340 underground tests.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan
voluntarily gave up its nuclear arsenal, the world's
fourth-largest at the time.
The mineral-rich Central Asian nation of 17.5 million is the
world's largest uranium producer and holds more than 15 percent
of global uranium reserves, second only to Australia. It has no
nuclear power stations of its own.
