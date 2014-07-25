LONDON, July 25 Kazakhstan's state-owned
national energy company KazMunaiGas took a significant step
towards a possible stock market flotation on Friday, confirming
it had approached its majority-owned exploration company to buy
all remaining shares.
The KazMunaiGas national company (KMG NC) has "made a
preliminary approach" to buy shares it does not own in
KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) at a value of $18.50
per share, KMG NC said.
Bringing the cash-rich exploration arm into the state-backed
group is widely seen as a move towards the eventual public
listing of the company, which operates some of the largest oil
and gas in the world.
