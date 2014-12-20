ASTANA/ALMATY Dec 20 Kazakhstan still expects
to produce 81.8 million tonnes (1.64 million barrels per day) of
crude this year, nearly unchanged from 2013, despite less oil
from the Chevron -led Tengiz venture.
Madina Abylkasymova, Kazakh deputy national economy
minister, told reporters on Saturday that Tengizchevroil (TCO),
Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, had revised down its oil
output target for this year to 26.2 million tonnes from 27.1
million tonnes seen earlier. Chevron holds 50 percent of the
venture.
However, she added that overall plans for oil production in
the country would not be changed.
Output at Chevron-led CVX.N Tengizchevroil (TCO),
Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, fell by 1.5 percent year on
year in the January-September period to 19.8 million tonnes (158
million barrels.
TCO, which develops the Tengiz onshore oilfield in western
Kazakhstan, also involves Exxon Mobil, which owns 25
percent, Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas with 20
percent and Lukarco, owned by Russia's Lukoil, which
has the remaining 5 percent.
Abylkasymova did no give reasons behind the production
decline. Senior Kazakh energy officials have said that TCO was
carrying out planned repair and maintenance work.
The second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia
raised its oil output to 81.7 million tonnes last year from 79.2
million tonnes in 2012.
Plans to substantially increase oil production in Kazakhstan
were undermined by a stoppage at the huge Kashagan oilfield in
the Caspian Sea. It was halted due to gas leaks shortly after
its launch in September 2013 and is unlikely to restart before
the second half of 2016.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Mariya Gordeyeva; writing
by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)