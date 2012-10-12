ALMATY Oct 12 Kazakhstan's oil pipeline
monopoly KazTransOil plans to raise 30 billion tenge ($199
million) via an initial public offer (IPO) as part of the
Central Asian nation's "People's IPO" programme, a senior
sovereign wealth fund official said on Friday.
The IPO is set to be held by the end of this year, Kuandyk
Bishimbayev, deputy head of the sovereign wealth fund,
Samruk-Kazyna, told Reuters.
The state, represented by Samruk-Kazyna, owns a 100 percent
stake in KazTransOil through its parent company, national oil
and gas firm KazMunaiGas.
