ASTANA Oct 3 Kazakhstan's oil pipeline monopoly plans to raise more than $100 million through an initial public share offer (IPO) as part of the central Asian country's "People's IPO" programme, the deputy head of its parent company said.

KazTransOil, 100 percent owned by state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, will be among the first state-run enterprises to list on the local stock exchange. No date has been set for the proposed IPO.