LONDON, March 13 Production from Kazakhstan's
giant Kashagan oilfield is expected to resume in 2017, more than
three years after being suspended due to a pipeline leak, stake
holder Royal Dutch Shell said.
Operations at the major field, expected to reach production
of 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent, started in September 2013
and were halted a month later due to gas leaks from the sour gas
pipeline.
In its annual report on Thursday, Shell said "replacement
activities are ongoing, with production expected to restart in
2017."
Italian oil service company Saipem said last month
it had won a contract to lay the replacement pipelines at
Kashagan worth around $1.8 billion. It said it planned to finish
the work by the end of 2016.
Shell holds an 16.8 percent stake in the offshore field in
the Caspian sea which is operated by a consortium of
international oil companies and Kazakh state oil and gas firm
KazMunaiGas.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)