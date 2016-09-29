(Energy Ministry withdraws statement)
MOSCOW, Sept 29 Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry on
Thursday withdrew a statement announcing the start of production
at the Kashagan offshore oil field saying it had been released
by mistake.
Production at Kashagan started in 2013 but was suspended
shortly after its launch due to technical problems with pipes.
Plans call for a restart with initial production of 75,000
barrels per day (bpd) in October, rising to between 150,000 and
180,000 bpd in November and December.
Exports from Kashagan via the CPC pipeline from the Black
Sea outlet of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka are also due to begin in
October.
The Kashagan consortium comprises China National Petroleum
Corp., Exxon Mobil, Eni, Royal Dutch
Shell, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state
firm KazMunaiGas.
(Reporting by Alla Afansyeva; writing by Olga Yagova; editing
by Maria Kiselyova)