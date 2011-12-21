* Oil worker protests pose challenge to veteran leader

* Opponents investigate killing of workers in far west

* Nazarbayev seen dominating Jan vote despite new rules

By Dmitry Solovyov and Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, Dec 21 Opponents of Kazakhstan's long-time leader flew to the oil-producing west on Wednesday to investigate deadly clashes that pose one of the most serious challenges to Nursultan Nazarbayev's two-decade rule.

Police clashed with protesters in the town of Zhanaozen last Friday after a seven-month protest by sacked oil workers. Fifteen were killed in the clashes that have shattered Kazakhstan's carefully cultivated image of stability.

Six members of a self-appointed independent commission flew to the dusty, windswept regional capital, Aktau, and told Reuters by telephone that around 200 protesters were facing riot police in Aktau's main square.

One member told Reuters that more than 20 opposition activists, writers and well-known public figures had joined their group investigating unrest at protests which began over the sacking of workers at an oil installation.

"The level of support for Nazarbayev and his party has fallen sharply," Bolat Abilov, a leader of the opposition Social-Democratic Party told Reuters by telephone from Aktau.

"These events have shown that people are starting to turn away from (ruling political party) Nur Otan."

Analysts say the riots in western Kazakhstan are pressuring the 71-year-old president to relax the rigid authoritarian system, a theory that could be put to the test in a parliamentary election scheduled for Jan. 15.

Others say the protest is nothing more than a dispute between the local oil producer and its employees.

Oil production has tripled in Kazakhstan since independence 20 years ago, and per capita gross domestic product has risen sixteen-fold since 1993 to $11,000. However, Nazarbayev has been rapped by the West for his intolerance of dissent among the country's 16.6 million people and has never held an election judged free and fair by Western observers.

ELECTIONS LOOM

Faced by criticism at home and abroad, authorities have amended legislation to pave the way for a multi-party parliament in the country, five times the size of France.

However Nur Otan, which holds all 98 elected seats in the lower chamber, is widely expected to win an overwhelming majority and most analysts expect the runner-up to be the business-friendly Ak Zhol party, which is sympathetic to Nazarbayev and poses no direct challenge.

Some opposition groups will also be unable to take part in the vote. Vladimir Kozlov, who travelled with the group on Wednesday, has tried for years to register his party, Alga! meaning "Forward" but has never succeeded.

The Communist Party has also been suspended for six months, foiling Kozlov's plan to forge a "people's front".

While opponents say Nazarbayev's popularity is waning, many in the commercial capital Almaty - around 2,900 km (1,810 miles) from Aktau - have little sympathy for the striking workers.

"The way I view Nazarbayev hasn't changed. The people who spoke out there did so out of stupidity," said Bakhytbek, 54, a security guard at a trade centre. He gave only his first name.

"They are radicals, nothing more," he said. "They thought people would rise up. No, responsible people won't come out ... These people have salaries four or five times as big as mine. They have too much of a good thing."

PROTESTS CONTINUE

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which upgraded Kazakhstan last month, said it did not expect the situation to deteriorate to the extent that its credit rating could be affected, though it added it could reassess that position if protests spread.

Several hundred protesters have gathered in the same place in Aktau, only yards from the Caspian Sea, every day since the violence clashes in Zhanaozen, a town surrounded by semi-arid desert and one of the lowest places on earth.

The number of protesting oil workers has fallen since the weekend and they have not spread beyond the Mangistau region.

Most of the protesters were fired by Karazhanbasmunai, a joint venture between state-controlled and London-listed KazMunaiGas and China's state-owned investor CITIC, in May.

The prosecutor-general's office said in a statement all employees, and those of another nearby, had returned to work as of Wednesday.

On the streets of Almaty, many people remained indifferent to the unrest.

"Nothing changes in Kazakhstan. The authorities sit and sit, and do nothing," said Kaisar, 40, a security guard at a bank. He declined to give his second name.

"I'm not happy about what's going on in Kazakhstan. The government needs to change -- but not the president." (Additional reporting by Olga Orininskaya and Robin Paxton; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Ben Harding)