ASTANA Feb 19 Kazakhstan's industrial output is forecast to fall by 0.3 percent this year after a 0.2 percent rise in 2014, National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said on Thursday.

"In line with our estimates and taking into account economic growth of 1.5 percent this year, industrial production is set to decrease by 0.3 percent," Dosayev told journalists. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)