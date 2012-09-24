UPDATE 6-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
ALMATY, Sept 24 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed Serik Akhmetov as the next prime minister of the Central Asian state, the presidential press service announced on Monday via Twitter.
Akhmetov, 54, was previously first deputy prime minister to Karim Masimov, who resigned earlier on Monday to take up a new role as chief of the presidential administration. Members of the lower house of parliament will vote on Akhmetov's nomination. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Germany imported 3.0 percent less natural gas last year compared with 2015 and paid 27.3 percent less as oil-linked gas prices fell with cheaper crude, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Monday. The import bill in the twelve months came to 17.8 billion euros ($18.9 billion), the data showed. Many continental European long-term gas supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months, though the importance of vir
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Recasts with Mattis, Townsend remarks, end of meetings)