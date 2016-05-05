* Strongman Nazarbayev yields to public protests

* Economy minister quits after criticism

* President warns of tough response to further protests (Adds details, quotes)

ASTANA, May 5 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Thursday delayed a planned land reform which had triggered a wave of public protests across the Central Asian nation, but warned he would take tough measures against further challenges to his authority.

Rallies which have taken place in several major cities over the last two weeks have been relatively small, but even hundreds-strong protests are rare in the former Soviet republic which Nazarbayev tightly controls.

"If our people do not understand and trust the decisions that have been taken, then it is not right (to press ahead with them)," Nazarbayev told a government meeting broadcast by state television.

Nazarbayev criticised the government for failing to explain the reform to the public adequately. Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev, whose ministry helped develop the policy, tendered his resignation at the same meeting, which Nazarbayev accepted.

However, the president also ordered the establishment of a ministry of information and communications, saying one of its tasks would be to monitor social networks - which have become a key tool of activists behind the latest rallies.

The protests were sparked by fears that foreigners - especially Chinese companies - would be allowed to take over farmland, although some analysts say many Kazakhs have attended demonstrations to express general discontent.

Opponents of the reform had announced plans for more protests, challenging Nazarbayev, 75, who has run the oil-rich Central Asian nation since 1989 and tolerated little dissent.

A legal overhaul which was due to take effect on July 1 would have allowed the government to sell farmland to joint ventures, provided they are controlled by Kazakh residents, and lease it to foreigners for up to 25 years. The current law only allows leases for up to 10 years.

On Thursday, Nazarbayev said the changes would not take effect until the end of this year and would be shelved again if they failed to win public support.

But he urged Kazakhs, whose incomes have plunged along with oil prices and the exchange rate of the national tenge currency, to be "vigilant" and resist what he described as attempts to destabilise the nation of 18 million.

"On my part, I want to say that we will not allow anyone to use the (economic) crisis in order to undermine peace and stability in our common home," Nazarbayev told the same meeting.

"Kazakhs don't want a repetition of the Ukrainian events in Kazakhstan, I know that. Let everyone hear, whoever wants to bring this here, we will take the toughest measures. Do not say I haven't warned you."

Opponents have so far announced no intentions to cancel the protests planned for May 7 in Almaty, the biggest city, and May 21 across the country. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Toby Chopra)