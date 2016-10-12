ALMATY Oct 12 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev has cancelled a visit to Armenia due to a cold, his
office said on Wednesday, adding that there were no concerns
about his overall health.
The presidential office, which rarely comments on
76-year-old Nazarbayev's health, made the announcement about him
being treated for a cold on Tuesday, suggesting to some it would
mean he would not visit Yerevan which will host a Russia-led
security bloc meeting this week.
On Tuesday, Nazarbayev's office said Prime Minister
Bakytzhan Sagintayev would travel to Armenia instead of him.
Astana's ties with Yerevan have been strained since April,
when during the renewed military conflict between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan insisted on holding a meeting of another
regional body, the Eurasian Economic Union, outside of Armenia
which was due to host it.
Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are Turkic-speaking,
predominantly Muslim nations. Azerbaijan also tranships a
significant share of Kazakh oil exports.
