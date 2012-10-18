LONDON Oct 18 Kazakhstan plans to sell up to 10
percent of its state grid KEGOC in an initial public offering in
the second quarter of next year, the sovereign wealth fund's
deputy head said on Thursday.
"It's planned now for the second quarter of 2013 and I think
it's going to happen," Kuandyk Bishimbayev told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference.
"With KEGOC we have solved all major problems, the company
is ready."
He said the government planned to sell up to 10 percent of
state-owned assets under its "People's IPO" programme.
Bishimbayev also said the books would be opened on an IPO
for KazTransOil in the first five days of November.
He said a raft of companies could be sold next year,
including shipping company Kazmortransport, Samrukenergo and
Kaztransgaz.
"I'm confident we are going to do it."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Shadia Nasralla; writing by
Carolyn Cohn; editing by Ingrid Melander)