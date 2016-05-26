ASTANA May 26 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna plans to raise more than $6 billion from privatisation over the next five years, using the proceeds to help its companies to repay its debt, the fund's managing director told Reuters on Thursday.

"The balance sheet value of those assets (earmarked for privatization) is between $6.0-7.3 billion at the current exchange rate," Berik Beisengaliyev said in an interview. "Of course, we plan to raise more than the balance sheet value over the next five years." (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)