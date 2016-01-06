ASTANA Jan 6 Kazakhstan's government plans to sell stakes in 65 large companies, including state oil firm KazMunayGaz, flagship carrier Air Astana and Kazakhtelecom, within four years, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Also on the list are state railways firm Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Tau-Ken Samruk, a unit of sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna, which has a 30 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)