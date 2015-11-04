LONDON Nov 4 Kazakhstan, buffeted by lower oil
revenues, is determined to complete long-delayed privatisations
that will cut state ownership in 60 of the biggest firms and
many more smaller ones, the head of the country's investment
agency said on Wednesday.
The privatisations, which may start as early as next year,
will be carried out via a mix of stock market listings and sales
of strategic stakes, Borisbiy Zhangurazov, executive chairman of
the Kaznexinvest agency, said in an interview.
Sources told Reuters this week that the energy-rich Central
Asian country planned to sell some or all its stakes in 60
companies, including miner Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), flag
carrier Air Astana and Kazakhtelecom
Many of these stakes are held by wealth fund Samruk Kazyna
and a list of companies will be released in the next week or
two, said Zhangurazov, who is accompanying Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev on a visit to Britain.
"More than 60 companies will be privatised, and if we
include small regional companies it is a few thousand," he told
Reuters. "This is a very necessary thing because with low oil
prices the budget cannot count on oil revenues."
Kazakhstan relies on oil for more than half its budget
revenues. It was recently forced to devalue its tenge currency,
which hit a record closing low earlier on Wednesday, and the
economy is projected to grow by just 1.5 percent this year.
Zhangurazov said the aim is to cut state ownership in the
economy to around 15 percent from 60-70 percent at present while
small firms which find no buyers could be liquidated.
No time frame has been revealed but the programme will kick
off next year, Zhangurazov said, adding: "There will be some
budget deficit, privatisation proceeds will form part of the
financing next year."
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS
Kazakhstan's minister for investment and development Asset
Issekeshev separately told Reuters that the government had
engaged consultants to advise which stakes would be sold to
strategic investors and which ones would be sold via IPOs.
IPOs will be conducted in the Kazakh capital Astana, which
the government hopes to develop as a financial centre,
Issekeshev added.
After a privatisation wave in the 1990s, Kazakhstan's
divestment plans have repeatedly failed to come to fruition.
Instead, the reverse has happened as cash-flush Samruk took
stakes in many troubled private banks after 2008. Zhangurazov
said that model was not viable in a low oil price environment.
Kazakhstan's budget for this year is based on an oil price
of $50 per barrel and Zhangurazov said the price envisaged in
the 2016 budget would be "more or less the same".
Deals worth $5 billion have been signed during Nazarbayev's
visit to Britain, the government has said.
One deal, signed between Kazakhstan and Citi, envisages the
issuance of global depositary notes, potentially allowing the
government to raise debt in tenge via special securities that
will pay interest and principal in dollars.
"This will give the finance ministry an additional cushion
if things get worse than expected," Zhangurazov said.
But he was optimistic about investment prospects. Kazakhstan
is receiving roughly $10 billion a year in foreign direct
investment but FDI in manufacturing has doubled since 2013 to
around $1 billion a year, Zhangurazov said.
"We hope to maintain the same level of FDI and increase the
share of FDI to the manufacturing sector," he added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Marc Jones; Editing by Gareth
Jones)