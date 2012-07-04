ALMATY, July 4 Kazakh state railway monopoly
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has successfully issued a 30-year,
$800-million eurobond on the London and Kazakhstan stock
exchanges, the company said on Wednesday.
The heavily oversubscribed issue bearing an annual coupon of
6.95 percent was launched on July 2 following a roadshow for
U.S. and European investors, the company said in a statement.
More than 250 investors submitted bids worth a total of $5.2
billion, it said.
"This issue by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has the lowest yield
among corporate issuers of 30-year securities in the
Commonwealth of Independent States," Temir Zholy said.
"This financing was drawn to implement the investment
programme of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy."
A company official told Reuters the cash from the issue
would be used to renew existing rolling-stock and build new
railways.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)