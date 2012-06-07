ALMATY, June 7 Kazakhstan will consider cutting interest rates for the fourth time this year, to a new historic low of 5.5 percent, should a slowdown in inflation persist for the next few months, central bank governor Grigory Marchenko said on Thursday.

The central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 6.0 percent from 6.5 percent on June 4.

"We now have 12-month inflation of 5 percent. If it holds at this level for the next few months, we will consider lowering the rate to 5.5 percent," Marchenko told reporters.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)