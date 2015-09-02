(Adds details, background)

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, Sept 2 Kazakhstan's central bank announced a new benchmark interest rate on Wednesday and set it at 12 pct with immediate effect, presenting it as the main monetary policy tool to target inflation after the currency was freely-floated.

The bank allowed the tenge to float on Aug. 20 as it rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 per dollar. The official tenge rate was set at 241.15 to the dollar on Wednesday.

The overnight repo rate will now become the policy rate, the bank said in a statement, setting it at 12 percent.

"Open-market operations within the regime of inflation targeting will support this rate on the money market," the bank said.

"This rate is aimed to direct nominal rates of the money market and will become a key instrument of the credit and monetary policy," it added.

The main rate used by the central bank previously was the refinancing rate which was mainly indicative and had little impact on the market. It had been unchanged at 5.5 percent since August 2012.

The bank said, however, that it expected inflation to rise in the short term above its target of 6-8 percent due to a rise in prices for imported goods caused by the weakening of the tenge.

It said it would take decisions on its key interest rate at the beginning of each month.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and No. 2 post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, allowed the tenge to float to support exporters hit hard by sharp falls in crude and other commodities prices.

The move was also prompted by the weakening of the rouble and yuan, the currencies of Kazakhstan main trading partners Russia and China.

The National Bank said it reserved the right to intervene on the forex market. It also said it would toughen its policy by raising the key interest rate if inflationary expectations rose.

Banks will have "unlimited access" to liquidity at the policy rate plus 5 percent, the bank said. Should they decide to deposit their cash at the central bank, they will be paid an interest rate 5 percent below the policy rate, the bank said.

It confirmed an earlier forecast of a 1.5 percent rise in gross domestic product this year. GDP grew 4.3 percent in 2014. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra)