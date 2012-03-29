Australia's Fairfax halts trade pending Domain announcement
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
ALMATY, March 29 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Thursday it would lower its refinancing rate to 6.5 percent from 7.0 percent, effective from April 2.
The cut will be the second such move in less than two months. The bank lowered its key rate, also by 50 basis points, on Feb. 14. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed