By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY, Aug 2 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Thursday it would cut its key refinancing rate to a new historic low next week, its fourth cut in less than half a year, in response to falling inflation in the oil-fuelled economy.

The bank said in a statement it would cut the rate to 5.5 percent from 6.0 percent, effective from Aug. 6. The bank last lowered the rate, also by 50 basis points, on June 4.

The bank said after its board meeting that its decision on cutting the rate was "based on the slowdown in the annual inflation rate and the financial market trends".

Month-on-month inflation was unchanged at 0.3 percent in July. Year-on-year inflation measured 4.7 percent in July.

Consumer prices in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, grew by 3.0 percent in the first seven months of 2012 compared to a 5.6-percent rise in the same period last year.

Full-year inflation of 16.7 percent, in a country that is comfortably the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after neighbouring Russia, fell to 7.4 percent in 2011 from 7.8 percent in 2010. The government and central bank have forecast annual inflation at between 6 and 8 percent until 2015.

Kazakhstan, which is also the world's No. 1 uranium miner, holds about 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves.

Analysts say that by cutting its refinancing rate the central bank wants local banks to boost lending to help sustain robust economic growth.

Owing largely to high oil prices, Kazakhstan's gross domestic product expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011 after rising by 7.3 percent a year earlier. The government targets GDP growth at 6.0 percent this year.

Kazakhstan's state budget is premised on a Brent crude price of $85 per barrel.

Brent crude oil rose to $107 per barrel on Thursday as investors looked to Europe for action to stabilise the euro zone and stimulate an economy in deep recession. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Stephen Nisbet)