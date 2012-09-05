ALMATY, Sept 5 Kazakhstan's central bank has no immediate plans to cut interest rates from a historic low of 5.5 percent, the bank's governor, Grigory Marchenko, said on Wednesday.

"We don't yet see any need to lower it (the refinancing rate) further in the autumn," Marchenko told a news conference. "We have already lowered it actively this year."

Kazakhstan's central bank has cut the refinancing rate four times this year in response to slowing inflation. It last cut the rate on Aug. 6, to a record low of 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)