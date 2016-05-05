(Adds context, quotes, details)

ALMATY May 5 Kazakhstan's central bank cut its main policy rate to 15 percent from 17 percent on Thursday, citing easing pressure on the tenge currency and lower inflation risks.

The move had been expected by the market as the tenge has stabilised and even strengthened over the last two months following a sharp depreciation, while the oil-dominated economy is slowing.

The rate adjustment means the National Bank of Kazakhstan will provide short-term loans to banks at 16 percent and absorb excess liquidity at 14 percent.

The central bank said in a statement it saw signs of "reduced inflation expectations" and a "trend towards renewed confidence in tenge assets on the financial market".

The tenge, which had lost half its value against the dollar after the regulator abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy last August, has risen 14 percent from its January low of 383.91 per dollar.

Meanwhile, ratings agency Fitch, which downgraded Kazakhstan to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' last week, said it expected the Central Asian nation's economy to contract by 1 percent in 2016.

"Consumer demand is declining as a result of falling real wages and a budget policy which is being adjusted (to lower oil revenues," the central bank said.

"Consumer demand is declining as a result of falling real wages and a budget policy which is being adjusted (to lower oil revenues," the central bank said.

"The level of economic activity remains low due to weak external demand in the commodities sector and uncertainty about how the situation on the global financial and commodity markets is going to develop."