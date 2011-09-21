Sept 21 Following are long-term credit ratings
for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings
agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab),
neative (neg).
* updated today
S&P MOODY'S FITCH
Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) N/A
Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 B- (stab)
ATF-Bank N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB (pos)
BTA Bank B- (stab) B3 B- (stab)
Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab)
CenterCredit N/A B1 (neg) B (stab)
Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB (stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(stab)
Eurasian Bank B (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn
Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (pos)
Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A
Halyk Bank B+ (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab)
HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A
Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab)
Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A
Kazkommertsbank B (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab)
Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A
Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab)
Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn
Tsesna Bank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate
Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
