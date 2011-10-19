Taiwan stocks hit over 20-month high; techs jump
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
Oct 19 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg).
* updated today
S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (stab) BTA Bank B- (stab) B3 B- (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit N/A B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB (stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(stab) Eurasian Bank B (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (pos) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank B+ (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) Nurbank B (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
TAIPEI, Feb 9 Taiwan stocks rallied to a more than 20-month high on Thursday, tracking regional markets, led by gains in technology exporters such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirms Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on t