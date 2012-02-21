BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says FY INAV up 21.4 pct
* Reported a profit for year under review of r197.3 million compared to a loss of r668.1 million in prior year.
Feb 21 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev).
S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan N/A B2 (stab) N/A Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (stab) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) RD (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (stab) Ba3 (neg) B- (stab) Nurbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (neg) Withdrawn Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
WARSAW/FRANFURT, Feb 27 Poland-based Griffin Real Estate plans to sell part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering (IPO) worth about 150 million euros ($159 million) to be announced within days, market sources said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB