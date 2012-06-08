BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
June 8 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch.
Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev).
S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) RD (stab) Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(stab) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB-(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank N/A B1 (neg) B- (stab) Kazinvestbank B- (neg) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (stab) Ba3 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (neg) Withdrawn Withdrawn
GUIDE TO RATINGS
Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating
Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating
Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou