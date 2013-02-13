MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
Feb 13 Following are long-term credit ratings for Kazakhstan's major banks as defined by international ratings agencies Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's and Fitch. Outlook in parentheses: positive (pos), stable (stab), neative (neg), developing (dev). * updated today S&P MOODY'S FITCH Alliance Bank B- (stab) B3 (watch) B- (stab) ATF-Bank N/A Ba3 (neg) BBB (neg) BTA Bank Withdrawn Caa2 (dev) RD (stab) Bank RBK B- (stab) N/A N/A Bank VTB Kazakhstan N/A N/A BBB-(neg) CenterCredit B+ (stab) B1 (neg) B+ (stab) Devt Bank of Kazakhstan BBB+(stab) Baa3 (stab) BBB(pos) Eurasian Bank B+ (stab) B1 (neg) Withdrawn Eurasian Development Bank BBB (stab) A3 (stab) BBB (stab) Eximbank N/A B3 (neg) N/A Halyk Bank BB (stab) Ba2 (neg) BB- (stab) HSBC Bank Kazakhstan BBB (stab) N/A N/A Kaspi Bank BB- (stab) B1 (stab) Withdrawn Kazinvestbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Kazkommertsbank B+ (neg) Ba3 (neg) B (stab) Nurbank B- (stab) B3 (stab) N/A Sberbank Kazakhstan N/A Ba2 (stab) BBB-(stab) Temirbank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn Tsesna Bank B (stab) Withdrawn Withdrawn GUIDE TO RATINGS Standard & Poor's: Long Term Foreign Currency Corporate Credit Rating Moody's: Long Term Bank Deposits Rating Fitch: Long Term Issuer Default Rating
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: