Fitch: UBS Guaranteed Debt Programme Rating Unaffected by Issuer Substitution

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS Group Funding (Jersey) Limited's USD30 billion senior debt programme's Long-Term 'A' and Short-Term 'F1' ratings are unaffected by today's announcement of the upcoming substitution of the issuer to UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG. The programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS Group AG (A/F1/Positive), the group's top holding company. The ratings are progr